The start of NBA free agency is just two days away and Friday marks the deadline for when players like LeBron James and DeAndre Jordan can opt in to the last remaining year on their contracts, or become free agents.

Many are expecting James to hit the open market this summer, although the possibility of opting in for the final year just to be traded like what happened with Chris Paul last summer is still on the table. With the recent moves by the Clippers and Mavericks, it seems likely that Jordan is on his way out of Los Angeles, but nothing is set and stone.

Paul George has opted out of his deal and will be free to go wherever come July 1, and it's been reported the Thunder, Lakers, 76ers and Rockets are all looking to sign the five-time All-Star.

Free agency gets started at midnight on Monday, but players won't be able to officially sign deals until noon on July 6.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

10 a.m.

• LeBron James's agent told the Cavaliers he will not exercise his $35.6 million option and will become an unrestricted free agent. (Joe Vardon, cleveland.com)

• Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Enes Kanter plans to exercise his $18.6 million option to stay with the Knicks next season, but Kanter has since denied the report.

• The Hornets won't tender a qualifying offer to forward Treveon Graham, making him an unrestricted free agent. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• The Rockets will have to guarantee Aaron Jackson's $1.4 million salary if they want to use him in trades after exercising their team option for next season. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

Thursday, June 28

• The Lakers haven't offered Brandon Ingram in any trade talks but might if it was necessary to acquire Kawhi Leonard. (Tania Ganguli, The Los Angeles Times)

• Pacers forward Thaddeus Young has exercised his $13.7M player option and will bypass free agency this summer. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Leonard reached out to LeBron James to express that he's interested in playing with the Cavs star. (Yahoo Sports)

• The Spurs and Lakers believe that a deal for Leonard would "clinch" a free agent commitment out of LeBron James to Los Angeles. (ESPN)

• While San Antonio was looking to repair its relationship with Leonard, an "overwhelming Lakers offer" could convince the Spurs otherwise. (ESPN)

• The Cavaliers no longer have a chance of acquiring Kemba Walker. (ESPN Cleveland)

• The Spurs are engaged in trade conversations with several teams concerning Kawhi Leonard, including the Lakers and Celtics. The urgency to get a deal done is on the Lakers end now because San Antonio "can still play the long game" while Boston is "extremely cautious" because of the uncertainty around Leonard's future plans and health. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Pacers are targeting restricted free agent Aaron Gordon. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)