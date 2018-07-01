The free agent period has begun, with some big names already off the board.

Paul George has agreed to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, while Chris Paul and the Rockets agreed to a massive maximum contract as some Western Conference contenders set their sights on the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking of the Warriors, their quest for a three-peat got stronger when Kevin Durant inked a 1+1 deal, guaranteed to keep the two-time Finals MVP in the Bay Area for at least another year.

Players can agree to deals officially, but can sign deals until noon on July 6.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

11 a.m.

• The Philadelphia 76ers will meet with LeBron James' reps today in Los Angeles. James will not be in attendance. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans and Thunder are currently in the mix for center JaVale McGee. (David Aldridge, TNT)

10 a.m.

• The New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins received phone calls from the Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. (Marc J. Spears, The Undefeated)

• LeBron James was in contact with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the beginning of the free agent period. (The Associated Press)

• Aron Baynes is staying with the Celtics, agreeing to a two–year deal worth $11 million.

• The Toronto Raptors are re–signing Fred VanVleet to a two-year, $18 million deal. (Shams Charania, Yahoo! Sports)

Brandon Jennings won't be waived by the Bucks and his $2.2 million contract will be guaranteed for next season. (Marc J. Spears, The Undefeated)

• The Pistons have made re–signing James Ennis a priority. Ennis is receiving interest from the 76ers, Rockets and Nets. (Ian Bagley, ESPN.com)

• The Warriors have interest in former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans. (The Athletic, USA Today)

• With Will Barton presumably off the market, Indiana could turn its attention to Doug McDermott or Joe Harris. The Pacers have also been rumored to try and lure Aaron Gordon from the Magic in restricted free agency. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Denver Nuggets are expected to re-sign Will Barton quickly after free agency begins at 12:01 on July 1. Barton averaged 33.1 minutes and 15.7 points per game for Denver last year. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Timberwolves have waived center Cole Aldrich, who now joins the free agent market. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Lakers have released forward Thomas Bryant. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)