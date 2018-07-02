Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Lakers Offers Considered 'Unacceptable'

Now that LeBron James is in Los Angeles, the Lakers will surely turn their attention to acquiring Spurs star Kawhi Leonard to win a championship.

However, they will need to up their offers considerably if they wish to trade for the superstar.

Here are all the latest rumors surrounding Leonard's trade.

• Multiple league sources have described the Lakers' proposals for Leonard as "underwhelming" and "flat-out unacceptable." (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer).

• The Boston Celtics are among several teams speaking with the Spurs and have the assets San Antonio covets. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

• Leonard prefers to be in Los Angeles if he gets traded and his relationship with the Spurs is fractured beyond repair. (Marc Stein, New York Times).

• The Spurs have interest in 76ers' Dario Saric and Robert Covington, but would keep Leonard if they can't find right deal. (Jeff McDonald, San Antonio Express-News)

• The San Antonio Spurs are setting their price for Leonard for any team, including the Philadelphia 76ers, who want to trade for the All-Star. It could include two players and three future first-round picks. (Jordan Schultz, Yahoo! Sports)