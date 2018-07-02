Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Lakers Offers Considered 'Unacceptable'

Will Kawhi Leonard join LeBron James in LA?

By Nihal Kolur
July 02, 2018

Now that LeBron James is in Los Angeles, the Lakers will surely turn their attention to acquiring Spurs star Kawhi Leonard to win a championship. 

However, they will need to up their offers considerably if they wish to trade for the superstar.

Here are all the latest rumors surrounding Leonard's trade.

• Multiple league sources have described the Lakers' proposals for Leonard as "underwhelming" and "flat-out unacceptable." (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer).

• The Boston Celtics are among several teams speaking with the Spurs and have the assets San Antonio covets. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

• Leonard prefers to be in Los Angeles if he gets traded and his relationship with the Spurs is fractured beyond repair. (Marc Stein, New York Times).

• The Spurs have interest in 76ers' Dario Saric and Robert Covington, but would keep Leonard if they can't find right deal. (Jeff McDonald, San Antonio Express-News)

• The San Antonio Spurs are setting their price for Leonard for any team, including the Philadelphia 76ers, who want to trade for the All-Star. It could include two players and three future first-round picks. (Jordan Schultz, Yahoo! Sports)

