LeBron James to Wear No. 23 with Lakers

LeBron James will wear 23 on his Lakers' jersey.

By Chris Chavez
July 02, 2018

LeBron James will wear jersey No. 23 with the Los Angeles Lakers. Fanatics now has No. 23 James jerseys on sale.

On July 1, James' agency, Klutch Sports Group, announced he agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million.

James wore No. 23 with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he entered the NBA after being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 draft. He played his first seven seasons in Cleveland before heading to Miami. As a member of the Heat, he wore No. 6. 

James also wore No. 6 during the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. At the 2004 Summer Games in Athens, he wore No. 9. 

The only numbers off limits to James were No. 8 (Kobe Bryant), 13 (WIlt Chamberlain), 22 (Elgin Baylor), 24 (Kobe Bryant), 25 (Gail Goodrich), 32 (Magic Johnson), 33 (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), 34 (Shaquille O'Neal), 42 (James Worthy), 44 (Jerry West) and 52 (Jamaal Wilkes) where are retired.

