NBA Free Agency Rumors: Spurs Set Price For Kawhi Leonard

Could Kawhi Leonard be the next big name on the move?

By Scooby Axson
July 02, 2018

After a frenzied first few days of free agency, where there were over a $1 billion in contract agreed to, there is some clarity going into the summer as teams shed salary and attempt to boost their chances to dethrone the Golden State Warriors.

The biggest names in the game have been taken off the board, starting with LeBron James signing a $154 million to go west and play with the Los Angeles Lakers. Chris Paul re-upped with the Houston Rockets on a max deal, Kevin Durant is back with the Warriors and Paul George decided to stay in Oklahoma City for the near future.

There are still some value out there in the market, with injured star DeMarcus Cousins and restricted free agents Marcus Smart and Clint Capela still coveted by teams.

Players can agree to deals officially, but can sign deals until noon on July 6.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• The San Antonio Spurs are setting their price for Kawhi Leonard for any team, including the Philadelphia 76ers, who want to trade for the All-Star. It could include two players and three future first-round picks. (Jordan Schultz, Yahoo! Sports)

• The Phoenix Suns will meet with shooting guard Devin Booker on a possible extension, a day after reports that Booker was upset with the team for waiving friend Tyler Ulis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Derrick Favors meets with the Utah Jazz, with a decision on his future coming Monday. His agent says multiple teams are interested in Favors. (David Aldridge, TNT)

• The New Orleans Pelicans signed guard Elfrid Payton to a one-year deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Free agent center Nerlens Noel is considering the Washington Wizards, Lakers, Thunder and Pelicans. (Shams Charania, Yahoo! Sports)

• The 76ers and guard Jerryd Bayless are strongly considering a buyout. Bayless is due $9 million in salary next season. (Jordan Schultz, Yahoo! Sports)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)