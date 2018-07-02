After reaching contract agreements with multiple players Sunday, including LeBron James, the Lakers have added another veteran to their roster by agreeing to a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports the deal is worth $9 million.

The Lakers will be Rondo's sixth team since the start of the 2014-15 season. After starting that year with the Celtics, Rondo was traded to the Mavericks. He then spent one season each with the Kings, Bulls and Pelicans over the past three years.

Rondo led the league in assists with 11.7 per game in 2015-16 when he was with Sacramento and helped Chicago and New Orleans reach the playoffs the last two seasons.

In addition to signing Rondo, Los Angeles also renounced its rights to Julius Randle, making him an unrestricted free agent, Wojnarowski reports.