The Lakers turned down a chance to get DeMarcus Cousins, reports The New York Times' Marc Stein.

Cousins agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Warriors on Monday.

According to Stein, the Lakers, "after signing Rajon Rondo away from New Orleans and then losing Randle to the Pelicans, had an opportunity to sign Cousins at a one-year price point similar to the one that landed him in Golden State. But [Stein was] told the Lakers passed, clearing the way for the Warriors to infuriate the basketball public yet again."

ESPN's Marc Spears reported Cousins received a call from the Lakers at the start of free agency Sunday, and at the time, he was expected to have a meeting.

For most of the first two days of free agency, the talk was all about the Lakers and their big signee in LeBron James, who agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal Sunday. Los Angeles also added Lance Stephenson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee.

Then Cousins's agreement with the Warriors changed the talk and shocked fans that now believe a title is sealed for Golden State.