Through most of the first two days of NBA free agency, the talk was all about the Los Angeles Lakers, and everything they had going on in addition to LeBron James agreeing to come on a four-year, $154 million deal.

And then, DeMarcus Cousins and the Warriors decided there was too much talk about a team that missed the playoffs last season adding a player Golden State defeated in the Finals three of the last four seasons, and the news was reported that Boogie was headed to Oakland on a one-year, $5.3 million deal. So the Warriors are going to use their taxpayer mid-level exception to bring in a four-time All-Star since JaVale McGee left and agreed to join James on the Lakers.

The news of Cousins going to the two-time defending champions was a shock to many, but it also has even more people thinking the NBA season is already over and there is no need to play things out.

Check out some of the best reactions to Boogie joining the Dubs.

Luckily, the Warriors are gonna play so lazily in the regular season that you’ll end up doubting them anyway — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) July 3, 2018

Part of me feels like LeBron should’ve just thrown in the towel and signed a one year, five mil deal with the Warriors — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) July 3, 2018

KD and Draymond didn't forget 💀 pic.twitter.com/TqFQVkn38Y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 3, 2018

Boogie signing with the Warriors is on some, “ALL Y’ALL GM’s wanna try to sign me on the cheap, like I’m not worth it because I’m coming off of an injury? Y’all wanna play the big homie like that? Okay...Watch what I’m about to do,” type sh*t. pic.twitter.com/kuwj0Wbkuu — LEFT⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) July 3, 2018

So many teams got better but life is futile. Warriors really teaching cosmic lessons. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) July 3, 2018

Was the 2018-2019 NBA season decided tonight? — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2018

If I knew how to internet I'd make that clip of Boogie walking past KD in the tunnel and stopping to look at him then shaking his head in disgust into a clip of Boogie shaking his head at Boogie in disgust. — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) July 3, 2018

CHECK THE DATE https://t.co/lqckcUVVTP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 3, 2018

The 3rd splash Brother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Let’s go @boogiecousins — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018

Well well the NBA is NUTS and also the best league lmao pic.twitter.com/zwtcgq9oZP — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

There’s still time to change your mind lol — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

Let’s pull a DeAndre Jordan and just Trust it — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

When GS loses in the 2021 playoffs and we think their run is finally over and then they sign AD that summer <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) July 3, 2018

Breaking: Kawhi Leonard traded to the Golden State Warriors for $1.00 and a twitch prime subscription, league source tells ESPN. — Kristopher London (@IamKrisLondon) July 3, 2018

But like, what if they find a way to make that deal happen?