DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Agreed to Join Warriors, Causing the Internet to Explode

Right when you thought the Warriors were already to go, they add another four-time All-Star to their lineup.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 02, 2018

Through most of the first two days of NBA free agency, the talk was all about the Los Angeles Lakers, and everything they had going on in addition to LeBron James agreeing to come on a four-year, $154 million deal.

And then, DeMarcus Cousins and the Warriors decided there was too much talk about a team that missed the playoffs last season adding a player Golden State defeated in the Finals three of the last four seasons, and the news was reported that Boogie was headed to Oakland on a one-year, $5.3 million deal. So the Warriors are going to use their taxpayer mid-level exception to bring in a four-time All-Star since JaVale McGee left and agreed to join James on the Lakers.

The news of Cousins going to the two-time defending champions was a shock to many, but it also has even more people thinking the NBA season is already over and there is no need to play things out.

Check out some of the best reactions to Boogie joining the Dubs.

But like, what if they find a way to make that deal happen?

