Report: Tyreke Evans Nearing One-Year Deal With Pacers

Forward Tyreke Evans has finalized a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers worth $12 million, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Evans averaged 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 52 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

The former No. 4 pick in the 2009 NBA draft, Evans played for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans before joining the Grizzlies last season.

Evans won the 2010 Rookie of the Year award, but has not capitalized on his potential and has yet to make an All-Star team.

On his career, the 28-year-old is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.