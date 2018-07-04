NBA Free Agency Rumors: Suns, Booker Extension Close; OKC Hits Big Tax Bill After Felton Signing

Western Conference teams continue their stockpile of talent during free agency.

By Scooby Axson
July 04, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers are still making free agent news, this time for who they didn't sign. Reports out the West Coast say that that the Lakers passed up a chance to sign DeMarcus Cousins to a deal. Instead, the four-time All-Star decided to sign with the Golden State Warriors, boosting their roster of All-Stars.

Players can agree to deals officially, but cannot sign contracts until noon on Friday.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

7 a.m.

• The Oklahoma City Thunder will re-sign backup point guard Raymond Felton to a one-year, $2.4 million deal. With the signing, OKC could be on the hook for $150 million in luxury tax payments if roster stays intact. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Suns presented an offer to Devin Booker in Los Angeles on Tuesday. They are working towards finalizing a five-year, $158 million contract extension. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Dwight Howard has finalized his buyout with the Nets. He will join the Wizards with a one-year, $5.3 million deal. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated; first reported by The Athletic's Jared Weiss)

