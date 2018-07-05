NBA Free Agency Rumors: Spurs Not Rushing To Deal Kawhi; Amir Johnson Back With Sixers

Get the latest news on the free agency before players can officially sign contracts

By Scooby Axson
July 05, 2018

Days after free agency officially started, NBA teams are already making moves and shedding salaries to create cap space to sign an intriguing crop of free agents.

With most of the big names such as LeBron James, Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins signing deal, teams are still asking about the availability of San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, who reportedly wants out.

NBA Free Agency 2018: Top 50 Players Available

Unrestricted free agents can agree to deals on July 1 but can't officially sign contracts until 12 p.m. on Friday, with a July 13 deadline for teams to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

7 a.m.

• The Spurs are in "no rush" to make a bad deal for Kawhi Leonard. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Free agent Amir Johnson is finalizing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Los Angeles Clippers continue to make re–signing restricted free agent Montrezl Harrell a priority. (Jordan Schultz, Yahoo! Sports)

• Lakers believe Lonzo Ball’s camp leaked knee injury to deter trade. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Timberwolves re–signed veteran guard Derrick Rose. No contract details were released. (Team announcement)

• NBA executives expect Kyrie Irving to give the New York Knicks consideration next year if he becomes a free agency. (Ian Begley, ESPN.com)

• The Oklahoma City Thunder will re-sign backup point guard Raymond Felton to a one-year, $2.4 million deal. With the signing, OKC could be on the hook for $150 million in luxury tax payments if roster stays intact. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Suns presented an offer to Devin Booker in Los Angeles on Tuesday. They are working towards finalizing a five-year, $158 million contract extension. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)