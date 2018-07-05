Days after free agency officially started, NBA teams are already making moves and shedding salaries to create cap space to sign an intriguing crop of free agents.

With most of the big names such as LeBron James, Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins signing deal, teams are still asking about the availability of San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, who reportedly wants out.

Unrestricted free agents can agree to deals on July 1 but can't officially sign contracts until 12 p.m. on Friday, with a July 13 deadline for teams to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

7 a.m.

• The Spurs are in "no rush" to make a bad deal for Kawhi Leonard. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Free agent Amir Johnson is finalizing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Los Angeles Clippers continue to make re–signing restricted free agent Montrezl Harrell a priority. (Jordan Schultz, Yahoo! Sports)

• Lakers believe Lonzo Ball’s camp leaked knee injury to deter trade. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Timberwolves re–signed veteran guard Derrick Rose. No contract details were released. (Team announcement)

• NBA executives expect Kyrie Irving to give the New York Knicks consideration next year if he becomes a free agency. (Ian Begley, ESPN.com)

• The Oklahoma City Thunder will re-sign backup point guard Raymond Felton to a one-year, $2.4 million deal. With the signing, OKC could be on the hook for $150 million in luxury tax payments if roster stays intact. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Suns presented an offer to Devin Booker in Los Angeles on Tuesday. They are working towards finalizing a five-year, $158 million contract extension. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)