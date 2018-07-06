It didn't take long for former Duke villain Grayson Allen to get involved in his first NBA scuffle.

The Jazz rookie got involved with Hawks rookie Trae Young during a Utah Summer League game Thursday.

The play occurred when Young got a pass at the Hawks' three-point line and Allen was there to defend him. Young started to shoot, but then Allen got his arm hooked with him. Young pushed Allen down with his arm, while Allen shoved his head into Young as the two tried to break free.

Grayson Allen got into a scuffle with Trae Young in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/VWuoLisnRN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2018

Refs quickly got between the two, and both were given technical fouls. Allen also got a personal foul.

At Duke, Allen was infamous for tripping and putting his foot in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Young went No. 5 overall in the draft, while Allen went No. 21. In Thursday's game, Young made 3–of–16 attempts, while Allen shot 2–for–13.