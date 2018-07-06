Report: Tony Parker To Leave Spurs After 17 years, Agrees To Two-Year Contract With Hornets

Tony Parker wants to play 20 years in the NBA but not all will come with the Spurs.

By Chris Chavez
July 06, 2018

Tony Parker has agreed to a two-year deal worth $10 million to join the Charlotte Hornets. Parker leaves the San Antonio Spurs after 17 seasons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

The Spurs were reportedly trying to bring Parker back in a mentorship role. According to Wojnarowski, Parker called Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich to inform him of the decision to accept the Hornets' roster. 

Parker saw his starting point guard duties diminished with the arrival of Dejounte Murray. He also missed time with a quadriceps injury and finished last season with 7.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game in 55 games played.

In March, Parker told a French news outlet that he wants to continue playing and is open to not playing with the Spurs to finish out his career. San Antonio drafted Parker with the 28th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.

Unless Parker returns in the future, he would fall just two seasons short of Tim Duncan's Spurs record of 19 seasons with the team. Parker wants to play at least 20 years in the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets were also reportedly interested in Parker.

Parker will be reunited with new head coach James Borrego, who has been an assistant with the Spurs, Pelicans and Magic since 2003. Parker will play behind Kemba Walker in the Hornets' rotation.

