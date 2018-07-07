NBA Free Agency Rumors: Mark Cuban Says DeAndre Jordan Gave Mavs 'Best Chance to Win Now'

The Friday noon start time has passed, and here's all the latest news on free agency as players can officially sign contracts.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 07, 2018

Unrestricted free agents could agree to deals starting Sunday, but they couldn't officially sign contracts until 12 p.m. on Friday.

Well the Friday deadline has come and passed, and now news is official. 

While most of the big names such as LeBron James, Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins have agreed to sign deals, the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard is still being asked about. The San Antonio star reportedly wants out, leaving his next destination the biggest remaining question. Tony Parker made a splash when it was announced he was leaving the Spurs to head to the Hornets. Tensions reportedly emerged between Parker and Leonard.

• NBA Free Agency 2018: Top 50 Players Available

There's a July 13 deadline for teams to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

10 a.m.

• After signing a deal with the Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins said he'll return when he's "100% ready." (Chris Haynes, ESPN)

• Tony Parker said his move to the Hornets was a tough decision but he "had to move on." (Marc Spears, ESPN)

• Dallas owner Mark Cuban said DeAndre Jordan gave the Mavericks the "best chance to win now." Cuban said his other players said to go after Jordan. (Tim MacMahon, ESPN)

• Jusuf Nurkic agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with a partial guarantee in the fourth year to stay with the Trail Blazers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Bulls plan to match the Kings' four-year, $78 million offer sheet for restricted free agent Zach LaVine to keep him in Chicago. The offer sheet has an exhibit to financially protect the team should LaVine suffer an injury to his surgically repaired left knee. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Restricted free agent Kyle Anderson has signed a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet with the Grizzlies that includes a 15% trade kicker. The Spurs have 48 hours to match. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Restricted free agent Zach LaVine agreed to a four-year, $80 million offer sheet with the Kings, so the Bulls have 48 hours to match the offer or lose LaVine to Sacramento. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports) (Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports the deal is for $78 million)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)