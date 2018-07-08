Sacramento Kings rookie forward Marvin Bagley III will have an MRI on Monday after being injured in his Las Vegas Summer League debut.

Sometime during Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns, Bagley tweaked his right hip flexor and groin area.

Bagley scored 15 points and ahd seven rebounds in 32 minutes in the 71–61 loss to Phoenix.

The team said that he will have an MRI on Monday and that more information will be provided at that time.

Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick, will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers and is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's contest against Memphis Grizzlies.