Yao Ming Graduates From College in China After Seven Years

Former NBA star Yao Ming is officially a college graduate.

Yao graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China this weekend, earning a degree in economics. He initially enrolled at the univeristy in 2011.

The 37-year-old spoke in front of his class and thanked his parents while also admitting his struggles in advanced math classes.

"Let me quote a famous conversation that happened on a basketball court 11 years ago, 'This is going to be your league in a little while,'" Yao said according to CGTN.

"Trust me, when a man spends 7 years in university to graduate at age 38, he knows what he's talking about!...At a certain stage in the future, you should try to combine your future with the future of the society, because that’s how you can find larger space for yourself to explore,” Yao said.

Ming played in the NBA for eight seasons – all with the Houston Rockets. He was an All-Star in each season, but was forced to retire at just 31 years old due to a series of foot and ankle injuries. He finished with career averages of 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2016.