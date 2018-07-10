Entering the second week of free agency, most of the big names are off the board, including LeBron James signing his four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins have also agreed to sign deals, but one superstar's status heading into the summer is still unresolved.

The San Antonio star reportedly wants out, leaving his next destination the biggest remaining question of the free agency period. Meanwhile, the Spurs will have a new look with Tony Parker agreeing to terms with the Hornets and Kyle Anderson heading to Memphis.

Friday is the deadline for teams to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

9 a.m.

• The Kings are preparing to put together an offer for Celtics restricted free agent Marcus Smart after missing out on Bulls guard Zack LaVine. (A. Sherrod Blakely, NBC Sports Boston)

• Kawhi Leonard would reportedly accept a trade to a team in the East, and it's Philadelphia 76ers. (Chris Haynes, ESPN.com)

• The Houston Rockets first offer to restricted free agent Clint Capela was in the four-year, $60 million range. (Tim MacMahon, ESPN.com)

• The Cavaliers are looking to move Kyle Korver. Korver is due $7.5 million this season. Terry Pluto, Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• Joakim Noah says he wants to remain with the Knicks. Noah has two years left on a four-year, $72 million deal. (TMZ Sports).