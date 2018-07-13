Report: Isaiah Thomas Agrees to One-Year Deal With Nuggets Worth Veteran's Minimum

Isaiah Thomas spent last season with the Cavaliers and Lakers as he tried to work his way back from a hip injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 13, 2018

Isaiah Thomas is staying in the West and joining the Nuggets on a one-year, $2 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Last season, Thomas started with the Cavaliers, but he did not get to take the court until January due to a hip injury he was recovering from. After 15 games with Cleveland, he was traded to the Lakers at the deadline and played in 17 games.

Prior to the strange campaign Thomas put together last year in which he started in only 15 of the 32 games he played, he appeared set for a big payday in the summer of 2018. Thomas spent just more than two seasons with the Celtics where he started in 155 of his 179 games and was named an All-Star in 2016 and 2017.

During the 2016-17 season Thomas was third in the league with 28.9 points per game and he earned second team All-NBA honors after helping to guide the Celtics to the best record in the East at 53-29. He was traded to Cleveland last summer along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a pair of picks for Kyrie Irving.

Thomas was taken by the Kings with the last pick in the 2011 draft. He played three seasons in Sacramento and during his last year there, he played under Denver's coach Mike Malone. He averaged 20.3 points and a career-high 6.3 assists with the Kings that season. The following year he started off in Phoenix before getting traded to Boston. Over his seven-year career, he is averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 assists.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)