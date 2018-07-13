Isaiah Thomas is staying in the West and joining the Nuggets on a one-year, $2 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Last season, Thomas started with the Cavaliers, but he did not get to take the court until January due to a hip injury he was recovering from. After 15 games with Cleveland, he was traded to the Lakers at the deadline and played in 17 games.

Prior to the strange campaign Thomas put together last year in which he started in only 15 of the 32 games he played, he appeared set for a big payday in the summer of 2018. Thomas spent just more than two seasons with the Celtics where he started in 155 of his 179 games and was named an All-Star in 2016 and 2017.

During the 2016-17 season Thomas was third in the league with 28.9 points per game and he earned second team All-NBA honors after helping to guide the Celtics to the best record in the East at 53-29. He was traded to Cleveland last summer along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a pair of picks for Kyrie Irving.

Thomas was taken by the Kings with the last pick in the 2011 draft. He played three seasons in Sacramento and during his last year there, he played under Denver's coach Mike Malone. He averaged 20.3 points and a career-high 6.3 assists with the Kings that season. The following year he started off in Phoenix before getting traded to Boston. Over his seven-year career, he is averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 assists.