The Chicago Bulls and restricted free agent Jabari Parker are reportedly making progress on a deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal could be finalized as early as Sunday, and it is not expected that the Milwaukee Bucks will match an offer sheet, reports ESPN.

Parker, 23, has played for the Bucks for four years, after they drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2014. The forward averaged 12.6 points with 1.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Parker, a Chicago native, has torn his ACL in his left knee twice during his career. He had his second ACL surgery on his knee in February.