The Nets are at the center of two trades as they will send Jeremy Lin to the Hawks and move Isaiah Whitehead to the Nuggets in exchange for Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur, a 2019 protected first-round pick and a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN.com reports.

The pick Brooklyn receives from Denver will be 1-12 protected, Wojnarowski reports. Atlanta will send Brooklyn the rights to 2016 second-round pick Isaia Cordinier and receive a 2025 second-round pick from the Nets along with the right to swap picks with the Nets in 2023 as a part of the deal involving Lin, Wojnarowski reports. Lin missed essentially all of last season for Brooklyn after tearing his ACL in the season-opener against the Pacers.

The Nuggets, who also reportedly just agreed to a one-year deal with Isaiah Thomas, will waive Whitehead, according to Wojnarowski. Denver also got rid of $21 million in salary with the deal, with the bulk of that coming from the $13.8 million Faried is owed next season.

Faried and Arthur both saw minimal time in Denver last season with Faried playing just 14.4 minutes per game in 32 contests and Arthur getting 7.4 minutes per night in 19 games.

Whitehead also saw little action throughout the 2017-18 season as he only played 11.3 minutes per game in 16 outings with the Nets.