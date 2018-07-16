After once again proving that he's the best player in the NBA, LeBron James has earned a 98 overall rating in NBA 2K19.

This time, James will be featured in a Lakers jersey rather than a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform. On July 10, James officially signed his four-year, $153 million deal with the Lakers.

LeBron, the Laker, in NBA2K19 pic.twitter.com/KB8mtP2vFI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 16, 2018

The King appeared quite pleased with the new rating, posting an Instagram on Monday. As a Cavalier, he was listed as a 97 overall rating.

James attended his first Summer League game of the season on Sunday, watching the young Lakers play in Las Vegas against the Detroit Pistons.

The 33-year-old rocked a pair of Lakers shorts as he entered the arena to a roaring standing ovation. He was joined by teammate Brandon Ingram as the two stars took in the Summer League quarterfinals.

LeBron James enters w/ Lakers shorts to a standing ovation from Lakers fans at Las Vegas Summer League pic.twitter.com/TPWwc4UvOj — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 15, 2018

With James at the helm, the Lakers hope their young core of Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Summer League participants Josh Hart and Mo Wagner can provide an effective supporting cast.