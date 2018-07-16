With most of the big names are off the board during this period of free agency, there seems to be a bit of a grind with players signing deals.

But there are two stars whose future remains up in the air.

Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants out of San Antonio. His destination along with the possibilty of a trade for Carmelo Anthony, who is expected to part ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder, remain the biggest stories of free agency.

News broke Friday that Jabari Parker could be headed home to Chicago in a deal with the Bulls, signing a reported two-year, $40 million deal.

LeBron James has signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins have also agreed to deals with other respective teams.

Friday was the deadline for teams to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

11 a.m.

• Kemba Walker says he doesn't see himself in New York playing for the Knicks, and he plans staying with the Charlotte Hornets "for a long time." (Michael Scotto, The Athletic)

• Free agent Shabazz Napier guard has agreed to a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Napier played last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Free agent Channing Frye has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal with Cleveland. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• Point guard Milos Teodosic opted in to his $6.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)