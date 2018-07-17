Team USA will host a mini-camp in Las Vegas next week and Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard is considering attending to show how recovery from his quad injury has gone, Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com report.

Leonard is one of 35 players invited to participate in the camp. Spurs coach and Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich is one of nine coaches planning to be there. ESPN notes that although Leonard wants to attend the training session, some people around the league and within Team USA think he could be talked out of going due to "ancillary concerns."

Wojnarowski and Shelburne report that Leonard wants to prove he is now healthy after only playing nine games last season because of his quad injury, but there is concern that his participation in the mini-camp could lead to the Spurs trying to hold onto him and make him report to training camp in September instead of propelling trade talks, preferably with the Lakers.

On Monday, Leonard became eligible for a five-year, $221 million super-max extension with San Antonio. The Spurs have not officially offered him that deal.

The Lakers, Celtics, 76ers, Clippers, Trail Blazers, Nuggets, Suns, Wizards and Raptors have all talked with the Spurs about possible deals for the two-time All-Star.

Leonard, 27, will be entering his eighth year in the NBA next season. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2014 Finals MVP has only played in more than 70 games in a season just twice in his career.