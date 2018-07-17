Steph Curry Will Not Attend Team USA Minicamp Next Week

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will skip next week's Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Curry will instead opt to spend time with his family, including his newborn son. The camp itself will be held from July 25-27 at UNLF's Mendenhall Center.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron James will also not attend the camp.

Curry and James are among 35 players who will be under consideration for the national team. 12 Players will be selected to compete at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. They will not be removed from consideration due to their absence.

Curry, a three-time NBA champion and two time MVP, won the World Cup championship with Team USA in 2010 and 2014.