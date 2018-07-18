Twitter Is Breaking Down the Important Angles of the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan Blockbuster Deal

Who won the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade? Twitter. Because the jokes just kept coming.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 18, 2018

The NBA world woke up to some shocking news Wednesday as the Spurs agreed to a deal to trade Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round pick.

In the eyes of a lot of people, it wasn't the best trade San Antonio could have made to move the disgruntled two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Many also saw the trade as a disloyal move by Toronto, who also fired coach Dwane Casey this offseason after he led the team to a franchise-record 59-win season, which led to him winning Coach of the Year.

However it was people viewed the trade however, there was plenty to discuss, and everybody had something to say about the matter.

Leonard has one year left on his deal before he can opt out and become a free agent. Green is on the last year of his deal, and DeRozan has two years left on his deal before he can opt out to enter free agency.

