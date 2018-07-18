The NBA world woke up to some shocking news Wednesday as the Spurs agreed to a deal to trade Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round pick.

In the eyes of a lot of people, it wasn't the best trade San Antonio could have made to move the disgruntled two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Many also saw the trade as a disloyal move by Toronto, who also fired coach Dwane Casey this offseason after he led the team to a franchise-record 59-win season, which led to him winning Coach of the Year.

However it was people viewed the trade however, there was plenty to discuss, and everybody had something to say about the matter.

Smh... — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) July 18, 2018

"I'm Upset, Trade DeRozan for Kawhi I can't accept" pic.twitter.com/aWjRgfAuXP — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) July 18, 2018

Mad respect for @DeMar_DeRozan

a classy player who has given his heart to a franchise.

One of the most Loyal player I know.

Giving you away for nothing..@Raptors — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 18, 2018

Raptors to DeRozan early this summer: "We don't see any reason why we would trade you."



Raptors after trading DeRozan: "What we meant to say was, we don't see any reason why we wouldn't trade you." — Zito (@_Zeets) July 18, 2018

When derozan bite into that tex mex pic.twitter.com/z2IFoG4QCg — Ensign Lorenz (@coltismypassprt) July 18, 2018

Kawhi right now : pic.twitter.com/KEA2GXFOQl — Nothing Matters Anymore (@amarano001) July 18, 2018

Danny green mad as hell lmao he like my quad worked fine EYE played all year — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) July 18, 2018

Once upon a time long long ago, Danny Green was a missed Kawhi FT away from being a Finals MVP. https://t.co/OOXlqzqwb5 — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) July 18, 2018

As soon as Kawhi gets to Toronto 🤣 pic.twitter.com/njRpUyP79z — Overtime (@overtime) July 18, 2018

kawhi: hey pop can u trade me to LA I love the beach



pop: did u say frozen wasteland?



kawhi: pop no pls



pop: enjoy Siberia — Grag Popuvich (@ItsGPop) July 18, 2018

Hmmm...Distance from San Antonio to LA? 1,353 miles...Distance from Toronto to LA? 2,518 miles...WAIT...He’s goin the RONG way? — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) July 18, 2018

No matter what...When I think of Toronto Raptors Basketball... I think of DeMar Derozan...He deserves a statue...🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️💯💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) July 18, 2018

Raptors: “You tryna sign this extension?”



Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/zdeAxFbr43 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 18, 2018

Wake up damnit the Spurs are literally trying to deport Kawhi — Kawhi So Serious (@World_Wide_Wob) July 18, 2018

in all seriousness, i do think there will be a handful of games where an opposing player makes more threes than the Spurs do — Nekias Duncan (@NekiasNBA) July 18, 2018

Na. They ain’t snake my man like that. https://t.co/NL0b1EUg40 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 18, 2018

I’m hurt bro. I’m hurt. My dog gave that city and organization his heart and soul. He was loyal to the soil and got stabbed in the back. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 18, 2018

Spurs: “You’ll still trade DeMar after telling him you wouldn’t?”



Raptors: pic.twitter.com/cJEhmnNlip — Cycle (@bycycle) July 18, 2018

This is what happens, KAWHI! pic.twitter.com/hyMqwjBpYF — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 18, 2018

Kawhi and Kyle Lowry at that first Raptor’s team meeting pic.twitter.com/B1FwYoJhXs — why? (@iAmTerrace) July 18, 2018

Raptors finally got their Bron stopper. I'll be surprised if Bron scores a single point on Kawhi next postseason. — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) July 18, 2018

[20 seconds left]

"DeRozan with the ball"

"He passes it to LaMarcus Aldridge at the elbow"

"HE SCORES THE 15 FOOTER AT THE BUZZER!!! GAME!!!"



Spurs - 76 Warriors - 127 — Rahul (@rahooIigan) July 18, 2018

Kyle Lowry this morning 😢 pic.twitter.com/JHzx3nBEMK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 18, 2018

Leonard has one year left on his deal before he can opt out and become a free agent. Green is on the last year of his deal, and DeRozan has two years left on his deal before he can opt out to enter free agency.