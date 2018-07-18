Report: Michael Porter Jr. Had Another Surgery Last Week, Plans to Play 2018-19 Season

The No. 14 pick from the 2018 draft still expects to play in this upcoming season after his second surgery in less than a year.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 18, 2018

After missing the entire Summer League because of back issues, Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. had another surgery last week, Steve Aschburner of NBA.com reports.

Prior to the draft, hip spasms nearly led to Porter canceling his second Pro Day, but he was cleared to hold the event following a "positive review" from an MRI. According to Aschburner, Porter's camp believes this procedure was a "breakthrough" because it led to a "greater understanding" of his herniated-disks condition, and it is not "their plan" for Porter to sit out the upcoming season.

Despite being one of the top recruits out of high school, Porter dropped to No. 14 in the draft due to injury concerns.

During his one season at Missouri, Porter spent most of the year recovering from a spinal surgery that was initially supposed to keep him out for the entire year. He left two minutes into the season opener due to a hip injury that led to him undergoing a microdiscectomy on the L3-L4 spinal discs.

Porter was able to return for the SEC tournament and NCAA tournament, but was not that impressive in the two games. In the SEC tournament against Georgia, Porter played 23 minutes and shot just 5-for-17 for 12 points to go with eight rebounds in a loss. Against Florida State in the NCAA tournament, Porter dropped 16 points and had 10 boards and three steals in 28 minutes but shot just 4-for-12 from the field.

In three games, Porter averaged 10 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent.

