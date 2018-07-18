Report: Nemanja Bjelica Discussing Contract With Kings Despite Agreeing to Deal With Sixers

Bjelica originally agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

By Nihal Kolur
July 18, 2018

Despite originally agreeing to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica plans to discuss a deal with the Sacramento Kings, Yahoo! Sports's Shams Charania reports.

On Tuesday, Bjelica informed the Sixers that he would stay in Europe this season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, just one day later, it appears the Serbian forward wishes to continue his career in the NBA.

Sources told Wojnarowski that Bjelica, 30, never actually signed his contract with Philadelphia, meaning he has not broken any official rules by discussing a contract with the Kings.

Philadelphia originally intended to use their $4.4 million midlevel exception to sign Bjelica, who averaged 6.8 points per game this season and shot 41.5% from three-point land.

The 2015 EuroLeague MVP spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who rescinded his qualifying offer to make him an unrestricted free agent.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)