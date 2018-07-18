Despite originally agreeing to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica plans to discuss a deal with the Sacramento Kings, Yahoo! Sports's Shams Charania reports.

On Tuesday, Bjelica informed the Sixers that he would stay in Europe this season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, just one day later, it appears the Serbian forward wishes to continue his career in the NBA.

Sources told Wojnarowski that Bjelica, 30, never actually signed his contract with Philadelphia, meaning he has not broken any official rules by discussing a contract with the Kings.

Philadelphia originally intended to use their $4.4 million midlevel exception to sign Bjelica, who averaged 6.8 points per game this season and shot 41.5% from three-point land.

The 2015 EuroLeague MVP spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who rescinded his qualifying offer to make him an unrestricted free agent.