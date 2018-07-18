LAS VEGAS — The Blazers got their Summer League revenge against the Lakers, and they did so in record-setting fashion.

Portland defeated LA 91-73 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday night to complete an undefeated 7-0 run through the Las Vegas Summer League and claim the franchise’s first Summer League title. The 18-point margin of victory marked the biggest blowout in the six-year history of the event’s championship game, eclipsing the Warriors’ 14-point win over the Suns in the inaugural title game in 2013. One year ago, the Lakers defeated the Blazers in the 2017 title game.

Throughout its tournament run, Portland thrived on a balanced attack and a deep roster stacked with current and former NBA-roster players including rookies Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. and veterans Zach Collins, Caleb Swanigan, Wade Baldwin IV, Archie Goodwin and K.J. McDaniels. Six players finished in double figures for the Blazers, who regularly got out in transition and shot 49.4 percent from the field.

Portland’s K.J. McDaniels was named MVP of the championship game, after posting 17 points (on 8-14 shooting), seven rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes off the bench.

The Lakers looked out of gas following a dramatic double-overtime win over the Cavaliers on Monday night, falling behind 31-19 in the first period and missing their first 11 three-point attempts. Summer League MVP Josh Hart, who exploded for 37 points against Cleveland, was held to 12 points on 3-12 shooting and was ejected with 4:45 remaining in the game after receiving two technical fouls. Svi Mykhailiuk, an All-Summer League Second Team selection, managed just 10 points on 3-10 shooting.

Despite the one-sided contest, Lakers president Magic Johnson, GM Rob Pelinka, coach Luke Walton and players Lance Stephenson and Brandon Ingram stuck around to the final buzzer.

Portland became the sixth team—all in the Western Conference—to win the Las Vegas Summer League, joining Golden State (2013), Sacramento (2014), San Antonio (2015), Minnesota (2016) and LA (2017).