Trail Blazers Exact Summer League Revenge over Lakers in Las Vegas Championship

Getty Images

Portland’s K.J. McDaniels was named MVP as the Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers Tuesday for the Las Vegas Summer League 2018 championship. 

By Ben Golliver
July 18, 2018

LAS VEGAS — The Blazers got their Summer League revenge against the Lakers, and they did so in record-setting fashion.

Portland defeated LA 91-73 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday night to complete an undefeated 7-0 run through the Las Vegas Summer League and claim the franchise’s first Summer League title. The 18-point margin of victory marked the biggest blowout in the six-year history of the event’s championship game, eclipsing the Warriors’ 14-point win over the Suns in the inaugural title game in 2013. One year ago, the Lakers defeated the Blazers in the 2017 title game.

Throughout its tournament run, Portland thrived on a balanced attack and a deep roster stacked with current and former NBA-roster players including rookies Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. and veterans Zach Collins, Caleb Swanigan, Wade Baldwin IV, Archie Goodwin and K.J. McDaniels. Six players finished in double figures for the Blazers, who regularly got out in transition and shot 49.4 percent from the field.

Portland’s K.J. McDaniels was named MVP of the championship game, after posting 17 points (on 8-14 shooting), seven rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes off the bench.

The Lakers looked out of gas following a dramatic double-overtime win over the Cavaliers on Monday night, falling behind 31-19 in the first period and missing their first 11 three-point attempts. Summer League MVP Josh Hart, who exploded for 37 points against Cleveland, was held to 12 points on 3-12 shooting and was ejected with 4:45 remaining in the game after receiving two technical fouls. Svi Mykhailiuk, an All-Summer League Second Team selection, managed just 10 points on 3-10 shooting.

Despite the one-sided contest, Lakers president Magic Johnson, GM Rob Pelinka, coach Luke Walton and players Lance Stephenson and Brandon Ingram stuck around to the final buzzer.

Portland became the sixth team—all in the Western Conference—to win the Las Vegas Summer League, joining Golden State (2013), Sacramento (2014), San Antonio (2015), Minnesota (2016) and LA (2017).

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)