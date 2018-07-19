In a long-awaited deal, the Boston Celtics have re-signed Marcus Smart to a four-year, $52 million contract, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

Smart and his agent, Happy Walters, met with the Celtics in Boston on Thursday to finalize the contract.

Smart was a restricted free agent coming off of the 2017-18 season. The 24-year-old was drafted sixth overall by Boston in 2014.

In June, the Celtics reportedly offered the guard a $6.05 million qualifying offer but Smart was seeking a contract in the $12-14 million range annually. With Smart's cap hold at $13.6 million, concerns floated that the guard would be too pricey for the Celtics to keep.

Smart averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game during the 2017-18 season.

The Celtics finished second in the Eastern Conference.