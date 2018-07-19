Artist Jones Never painted a mural of LeBron James, declaring him "The King of LA" but it didn't go over so well. First, it was vandalized and then fans quickly complained about it.

The artist finally decided to paint over it, saying, "I don't know if it's LeBron haters or Kobe fans or just someone who wants attention."

Well now, there's a new mural in town that should satisfy all Lakers fans. It features James looking up at Lakers greats including Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain. They've got their trophies in hand and are sitting atop the Staples Center and the Forum, which is the old Lakers arena.

NOW THIS IS A LAKERS MURAL! pic.twitter.com/xvgnEsJqnv — Santiago Muñez (@mozkid8) July 19, 2018

The mural appears to be by artist Gustavo Zermeno Jr, who showed the mural on his Instagram story and has done other LA area sports murals.