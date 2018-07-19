New Mural Shows LeBron James Looking up at Lakers Greats

There's a new LeBron James mural in town that should satisfy all Lakers fans. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 19, 2018

Artist Jones Never painted a mural of LeBron James, declaring him "The King of LA" but it didn't go over so well. First, it was vandalized and then fans quickly complained about it.  

The artist finally decided to paint over it, saying, "I don't know if it's LeBron haters or Kobe fans or just someone who wants attention."

Well now, there's a new mural in town that should satisfy all Lakers fans. It features James looking up at Lakers greats including Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain. They've got their trophies in hand and are sitting atop the Staples Center and the Forum, which is the old Lakers arena. 

The mural appears to be by artist Gustavo Zermeno Jr, who showed the mural on his Instagram story and has done other LA area sports murals. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)