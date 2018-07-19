The Thunder are sending Carmelo Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks, who will waive him to make him a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Atlanta will send back point guard Dennis Schroeder and Oklahoma City will also send a 2022 protected first-round pick in the deal, Wojnarowski reports. Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the 76ers will also be part of the deal and will receive Mike Muscala from the Hawks. Philadelphia will send Justin Anderson to Atlanta and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrott to the Thunder.

This is all comes off a season that was arguably the worst of Anthony's career. He had career-lows in scoring, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and assists. Anthony averaged 16.2 points, shot 40.4% from the field and connected on 35.7% of his threes.

If Oklahoma City couldn't have found a trade partner, they likely would have used the stretch provision to release the 10-time All-Star by Aug. 31 so the $27.9 million he is owed next season would have been paid over the course of the next three seasons. The trade still saves Thunder nearly $100 million in luxury tax payments as they take on Schroder's contract worth $15.5 million per year, according to Wojnarowski.

When Anthony hits free agency after his buyout and waiver are complete, the Rockets are considered the front runner to land him. He met with Houston and the Heat in Las Vegas earlier this offseason.

Anthony will be entering his 16th year in the NBA next season. For his career, he is averaging 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists.