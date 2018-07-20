Raptors President Masai Ujiri Apologizes to DeMar DeRozan for 'Miscommunication' Regarding Trade

Raptors President Masai Ujiri apolgoizes to DeMar DeRozan for "gap of miscommunication" regarding trade, thanks him for his contributions to Toronto.

By Emily Caron
July 20, 2018

Raptors president Masai Ujiri began his press conference on Friday with an apology to former Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan for a "gap of miscommunication," regarding his recent trade to San Antonio for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard. Ujiri said that his mistake may have been in "talking about what we expected from [DeRozan] going forward.

"I want to not only apologize to DeMar DeRozan for a gap of miscommunication but also to acknowledge him and what he's done here with the Raptors, for the city, and for the country," Ujiri said. "There's no measure to what this kid has done."​

According to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps, Ujiri also added that he would do "anything in his power," to honor DeMar.

"He's the greatest player to play for the Raptors to this point. No one can dispute that," he added. 

In addition to addressing the DeRozan upset, Ujiri also answered questions about rumors that Leonard had no desire to play in Toronto. Ujiri made it clear that Leonard "didn't express a lack of interest to play in Canada" to him, Sporting News Canada reported

Ujiri confirmed having conversations with Leonard and his agent.

Ujiri was grateful for what DeRozan helped build with the Raptors but noted that with eyes set on winning the Eastern Conference, he had to change something.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)