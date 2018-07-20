Raptors president Masai Ujiri began his press conference on Friday with an apology to former Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan for a "gap of miscommunication," regarding his recent trade to San Antonio for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard. Ujiri said that his mistake may have been in "talking about what we expected from [DeRozan] going forward.

"I want to not only apologize to DeMar DeRozan for a gap of miscommunication but also to acknowledge him and what he's done here with the Raptors, for the city, and for the country," Ujiri said. "There's no measure to what this kid has done."​

According to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps, Ujiri also added that he would do "anything in his power," to honor DeMar.

"He's the greatest player to play for the Raptors to this point. No one can dispute that," he added.

In addition to addressing the DeRozan upset, Ujiri also answered questions about rumors that Leonard had no desire to play in Toronto. Ujiri made it clear that Leonard "didn't express a lack of interest to play in Canada" to him, Sporting News Canada reported.

Ujiri confirmed having conversations with Leonard and his agent.

Ujiri was grateful for what DeRozan helped build with the Raptors but noted that with eyes set on winning the Eastern Conference, he had to change something.