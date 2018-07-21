A second LeBron James mural appeared in Los Angeles recently, only to be vandalized over the weekend.

Artist Gustavo Zermeno painted a mural of James looking up at Lakers legends, inlcuding Kobe Bryant, Shaq, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The mural also features images of the Staples Center and the Lakers' former home, the Forum.

However, some fans discovered on Saturday morning that the mural had been vandalized. It appeared that someone threw paint on the image of James.

Luckily, Lakers fans helped Zermeno repaint the mural and restore it back to its original form. The artist told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk that the message of the mural was intended to "[overpower] people's hate for LeBron."

And today the mural’s artist, Gustavo Zermeno, fixed it with some help from Lakers fans. Gus’ original hope with the message of the mural was that it “overpowers people’s hate for LeBron.” Today some fans helped restore the art. Gus said, “Laker fans got my back!” pic.twitter.com/pd322rB7Zl — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 21, 2018

Earlier this month, artist Jonas Never painted a mural of James that called him "The King of L.A." Some fans took offense to that and painted messages like "We don't want you" on top of the artwork. Never eventually painted over the mural after repeated vandalism.