Second LeBron James Mural in Los Angeles Vandalized, Fans Help Artist Repaint

The mural features LeBron James looking at Lakers legends, including Shaq, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant.

By Jenna West
July 21, 2018

A second LeBron James mural appeared in Los Angeles recently, only to be vandalized over the weekend.

Artist Gustavo Zermeno painted a mural of James looking up at Lakers legends, inlcuding Kobe Bryant, Shaq, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The mural also features images of the Staples Center and the Lakers' former home, the Forum.

However, some fans discovered on Saturday morning that the mural had been vandalized. It appeared that someone threw paint on the image of James.

Luckily, Lakers fans helped Zermeno repaint the mural and restore it back to its original form. The artist told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk that the message of the mural was intended to "[overpower] people's hate for LeBron."

Earlier this month, artist Jonas Never painted a mural of James that called him "The King of L.A." Some fans took offense to that and painted messages like "We don't want you" on top of the artwork. Never eventually painted over the mural after repeated vandalism.

