Clippers forward Tobias Harris is set be a free agent next summer after turning down a five-year, $80 million extension offer from Los Angeles on Sunday, according to Turner Sports' David Aldridge.

After declining the offer, Harris is now eligible to earn a max offer of $188 million over five years from the Clippers, or $145 million over four years from any other team.

Harris will enter the summer's free agent pool flush with eligible suitors, including 13 teams projected to have over $20 million in cap room. Harris will join a free agent class headlined by Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving.

Los Angeles acquired Harris from Detroit last season in a package that sent Blake Griffin to the Motor City. Harris averaged 19.3 points per game in 32 games with the Clippers.