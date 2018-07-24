Report: Jordan Brand Plans To Let Kawhi Leonard Walk When His Deal Expires

After getting shipped from San Antonio last week, Kawhi Leonard had another breakup on Tuesday, this time with Jordan Brand.

By Michael Shapiro
July 24, 2018

Kawhi Leonard will be a free agent twice in 2019. It is very likely that he will be searching for a new NBA team and now a new shoe deal, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.

After turning down a four-year, $22 million deal from Jordan Brand in March, the company announced on Tuesday that it will let Leonard leave the company in October. Leonard will be free to sign with any shoe brand of his choice.

Similar to his tumultuous year in San Antonio, Leonard has not spoke to the media regarding his contract with Jordan Brand nor his plans at the end of his deal later this year. Earlier this year, ESPN reported that talks between Leonard's camp and Jordan stalled. Under his current contract with the shoe company, he earns less than $500,000 per year in the endorsement deal.

Only Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook have receieved a Jordan signature shoe. Jordan reportedly had no plans to create a Leonard signature shoe.

Leonard will join Joel Embiid, Andrew Wiggins, Gordon Hayward and DeMarcus Cousins as some of the top sneaker free agents in October. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)