Kawhi Leonard will be a free agent twice in 2019. It is very likely that he will be searching for a new NBA team and now a new shoe deal, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.

After turning down a four-year, $22 million deal from Jordan Brand in March, the company announced on Tuesday that it will let Leonard leave the company in October. Leonard will be free to sign with any shoe brand of his choice.

Similar to his tumultuous year in San Antonio, Leonard has not spoke to the media regarding his contract with Jordan Brand nor his plans at the end of his deal later this year. Earlier this year, ESPN reported that talks between Leonard's camp and Jordan stalled. Under his current contract with the shoe company, he earns less than $500,000 per year in the endorsement deal.

Only Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook have receieved a Jordan signature shoe. Jordan reportedly had no plans to create a Leonard signature shoe.

Leonard will join Joel Embiid, Andrew Wiggins, Gordon Hayward and DeMarcus Cousins as some of the top sneaker free agents in October.