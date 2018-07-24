Report: Kawhi Leonard Will Not Attend Team USA Minicamp in Las Vegas

Kawhi Leonard will not attend the Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 24, 2018

Kawhi Leonard will not attend the Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas, reports ESPN's Chris Haynes. 

Leonard was traded to the Raptors last week in exchange for guard DeMar DeRozan. The Spurs also sent veteran guard Danny Green to Toronto for center Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick.

According to Haynes, Leonard will use the time to prepare to transition to the Raptors. 

There were rumors he was considering attending to show how recovery from his quad injury has gone.

Leonard was one of 35 players invited to participate in the camp. Spurs coach and Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich is one of nine coaches planning to be there.

Leonard, 27, will be entering his eighth year in the NBA next season.

