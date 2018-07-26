Carmelo Anthony On His Thunder Stint: 'Everything Was Just So Rushed'

Carmelo Anthony lamented that his season with the Thunder, "wasn't a good fit." Will his tenure in Houston be any better? 

By Michael Shapiro
July 26, 2018

Carmelo Anthony will don a third uniform in as many seasons in 2018-19 and will join the Houston Rockets after agreeing to a one-year, $2.4 million deal on Monday. Before Anthony steps onto the floor in Houston, the 10-time All-Star spoke to ESPN's Jemele Hill and reflected on his short stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder that ended in a first-round exit against the Jazz.

"At the end of the day, it wasn't a good fit," Anthony said. "Everything was just so rushed, going to the team for media day and the day before training camp. Them guys already had something in place, and then I come along in the 25th hour like, oh s--t, Melo just come on and join us."

Anthony struggled alongside fellow All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George last season and put up career-lows in points per game and field goal percentage. In six games against Utah in the playoffs, Anthony shot just 21 percent from beyond the arc. 

The 2012-13 scoring champion will enter the league's top rated offense by teaming up with reigning MVP James Harden and nine-time All-Star Chris Paul. And there won't be any shortage of open looks, especially from three-point range. Houston attempted 594 more regular-season threes than any other NBA team last season, making 230 more than the second-place team. And with two passing maestros in the backcourt, Houston's role players feasted on open looks last year. Six Rockets averaged two or more made threes per game in 2017-18, most of any team. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)