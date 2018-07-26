Hawks Slash Concession Prices to More ‘Fan Friendly’ Levels

Items cost as little as $1. 

By Dan Gartland
July 26, 2018

Fans in one NBA city won’t be breaking the bank to eat and drink at the arena any longer. 

The Hawks announced a new concession pricing structure on Thursday that offers 16 items for no more than $5 each. The prices are more akin to what you’d see at a convience store: $1 for chips, $2 for bottled water, $3 for a hot dog. For just $4, fans can get a soda or popcorn that includes unlimited refills. 

The Hawks are actually the second team in Atlanta to try this sort of thing. When the Falcons’ new stadium opened last season, the team raised eyebrows by becoming the first franchise to not charge an arm and a leg for food and drink. Just like the Hawks, the most popular items at Mercedes-Benz Stadium cost $5 or less. The Ravens also followed suit, announcing in May that concession prices would be decreasing by as much as 53%. 

As the ever improving in-home viewing experience makes it more tempting for fans to watch games from the comfort of their couch, teams may be forced to come up with more creative ways to lure fans into stadiums. Pricing concessions reasonably is certainly one way to do it. Fans will surely hope this trend begins to spread. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)