LeBron James will make his first foray into the world of Hollywood since joining the Lakers with the announcement of a new HBO series titled 'The Shop.'

In partnership with HBO Sports and Uninterrupted, James' program will feature "unscripted conversation and debate" with various athletes and entertainers per a press release from HBO.

LeBron and Uniterrupted released previous episodes of the show online and then took issue with Alabama football's similar video series called "Shop Talk." Uniterrupted sent a letter to Alabama regarding possible copyright infringement and intellectual property appropriation.

Episode one will debut on August 28 at 11 p.m. ET.

The first episode of 'The Shop' will feature a slew of stars, including Snoop Dogg, Maverick Carter, Odell Beckham Jr., Draymond Green and Jon Stewart.