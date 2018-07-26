LeBron James' 'The Shop' Will Debut On HBO in August

LeBron James decided to make a move to Los Angeles earlier this month. Now he's entering Hollywood. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 26, 2018

LeBron James will make his first foray into the world of Hollywood since joining the Lakers with the announcement of a new HBO series titled 'The Shop.'

In partnership with HBO Sports and Uninterrupted, James' program will feature "unscripted conversation and debate" with various athletes and entertainers per a press release from HBO.

LeBron and Uniterrupted released previous episodes of the show online and then took issue with Alabama football's similar video series called "Shop Talk." Uniterrupted sent a letter to Alabama regarding possible copyright infringement and intellectual property appropriation.

Why the Law Appears to Favor Alabama in Budding Barbershop Battle With LeBron

Episode one will debut on August 28 at 11 p.m. ET. 

The first episode of 'The Shop' will feature a slew of stars, including Snoop Dogg, Maverick Carter, Odell Beckham Jr., Draymond Green and Jon Stewart.

