WATCH: LeBron James Jr. Throws Down His First-Ever Dunk In Warmups

Bronny throws down impressive jam during warmups 

By Scooby Axson
July 30, 2018

At this point in his young basketball career, LeBron James, Jr. could throw up an airball and it would hit social media like wildfire.

But when he does something spectacular, there is an immediate buzz around "The King's" oldest son.

James, Jr. or "Bronny," as he is known, channeled his father and threw down an impressive jam during warmups before a game with the North Coast Blue Chips at the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Classic, meeting with instant approval from the four-time NBA MVP. 

Watch the dunk below:

Just wait until he starts embarrassing opponents with in–game dunks...

