At this point in his young basketball career, LeBron James, Jr. could throw up an airball and it would hit social media like wildfire.

But when he does something spectacular, there is an immediate buzz around "The King's" oldest son.

James, Jr. or "Bronny," as he is known, channeled his father and threw down an impressive jam during warmups before a game with the North Coast Blue Chips at the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Classic, meeting with instant approval from the four-time NBA MVP.

Watch the dunk below:

YOUNG KING BOUNCING 👑



Bronny just banged his first-ever dunk‼️ pic.twitter.com/NwFy7TeunY — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 29, 2018

Just wait until he starts embarrassing opponents with in–game dunks...