NBA Players Praise LeBron James For Opening I Promise School for At-Risk Children

Carmelo Anthony, Steph Curry, DWade and more praise LeBron James and his I Promise school, which opened Monday in Akron, OH.

By Emily Caron
July 31, 2018

LeBron James opened his I Promise school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, OH., on Monday. The school will be open to 240 third and fourth grade students and is expected to expand each year with second and fifth graders coming next year. By 2022, the school is expected to have students in first to eighth grade.

Upon the school's much-anticipated opening, several NBA stars took to Twitter to praise the King for his latest accomplishment.

Golden State's Steph Curry, long-time friend Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony are just a few of the many players throughout the League who were impressed by James' school.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The new Laker continues to leave his legacy both on and off the court and cementing himself as "more than an athlete." 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)