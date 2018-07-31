LeBron James opened his I Promise school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, OH., on Monday. The school will be open to 240 third and fourth grade students and is expected to expand each year with second and fifth graders coming next year. By 2022, the school is expected to have students in first to eighth grade.

Upon the school's much-anticipated opening, several NBA stars took to Twitter to praise the King for his latest accomplishment.

Golden State's Steph Curry, long-time friend Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony are just a few of the many players throughout the League who were impressed by James' school.

Check out some of the reactions below:

This is using your platform! Mad props and much respect my friend @KingJames https://t.co/Em32rzqHBa — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 30, 2018

.@kingjames CONGRATULATIONS my brother!!! You are a man of your word! Proud of you for chasing your dreams and in turn, giving the opportunity to hundreds of kids to realize theirs. ✊🏾#BiggerThanBasketball pic.twitter.com/WlhrUwyMli — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 30, 2018

LeBron did that!!!! Way to make a difference💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 30, 2018

Congrats to my bro @KingJames on doing thing athletes really have never done before! You inspire the whole world killa. Keep it going as I know you will. Generation after generation going to feel this one! #RealOne — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 30, 2018

The new Laker continues to leave his legacy both on and off the court and cementing himself as "more than an athlete."