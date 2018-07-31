NBA, WNBA Become First Major U.S. Sports Leagues to Sign With Official Betting Sponsor

MGM Resorts International is entering a multi-year partnership with the basketball leagues.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 31, 2018

On Tuesday, the NBA announced a new multi-year deal with MGM Resorts International that will make MGM the official gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA.

"As the landscape for sports betting in the U.S. continues to evolve at a rapid pace, MGM Resorts is a proven gaming leader for us to work with on this groundbreaking partnership," commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Our collaboration will result in the best possible gaming and entertainment experience for consumers through the use of accurate, real-time NBA and WNBA data, and our collective efforts to maintain and enhance the integrity of our games."

Silver has been vocal for a few years now about the potential role the NBA could play as sports gambling becomes legal in more states across the country. The leagues will work with MGM to make sure the integrity of games is not hindered thanks to the introduction of legalized gambling.

In January, an NBA representative submitted a testimony to the New York State Senate regarding how sports leagues could play a role in legalized sports betting.

"The NBA has always been an innovator at the forefront of sports evolution, and MGM Resorts is thrilled to partner with the league to revolutionize sports betting in the United States," MGM CEO Jim Murren said in a statement. "Integrating the NBA’s assets and having official NBA data showcased across the MGM Resorts platforms will provide us with a distinct advantage and instill more confidence in knowing that our data is directly from the NBA."

In May, the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports gambling, allowing states to create their own laws on the issue.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)