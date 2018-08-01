Draymond Green responded to reports of a fight between him and Tristan Thompson at an ESPYs afterparty.

According to reports, Green and Thompson attended the party hosted by LeBron James and there were no cameras or phones allowed at the event. Thompson reportedly punched Green after Green allegedly tried to apologize for what happened after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Cavs fans were so happy they wanted to honor Thomson with a parade in Cleveland. The event for Oct. 13 has 14,000 people interested with 4,000 saying they're going.

In response, Green posted his latest edition of trash talk to his Instagram account, calling the reports "inaccurate."

Draymond stays winning pic.twitter.com/926KKCT8mt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 1, 2018

In his comments, Green even brought up James, who left Cleveland to sign with the Lakers.