Report: Sixers Rookie Zhaire Smith Fractures Left Foot, Will Undergo Surgery

Smith injured his foot on Monday at a development camp in Las Vegas.

By Jenna West
August 07, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Zhaire Smith has reportedly fractured his left foot, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Smith injured his foot on Monday in Las Vegas at Tim Grgurich's developmental camp for NBA players, reports Charania. An MRI in Philadelphia on Tuesday revealed Smith, 19, has a Jones fracture in his foot. He is scheduled to have surgery later this week.

The guard will also visit another specialist this week, according to Charania.

The Sixers selected Smith with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. In one season with Texas Tech, Smith averaged 11.3 points per game with 1.8 assists and five rebounds.

