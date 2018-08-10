It doesn't look as though Steph Curry will be hanging up his sneakers for golf shoes anytime soon.

One day after shooting a one-over-par 71 in the opening round of the Ellie Mae Classic on Thursday, Curry fell back to earth on Friday, shooting 11 over on the front nine. He currently ranks last in the field at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif.

Curry is no stranger to the Web.com Tour. He made his amateur debut at the same tournament last year, shooting 74 on both Thursday and Friday, missing the cut. But while Steph has now displayed his prowess with a putter and driver, don't expect him to pull a Michael Jordan and switch sports anytime soon.

The three-time NBA champion will return to his regular gig in October, as the Warriors host the Thunder in their season opener on Oct. 16.