Stephen Curry Shoots One-Over 71 in First Round of Web.com Tour Event

Stephen Curry played his last seven holes in three under to shoot a one-over 71 at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 09, 2018

Stephen Curry keeps proving how good he is off the court and on the course, doing so again Thursday when he shot a one-over 71 in the first round of the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic. 

Curry received a special exemption to play this event, which is being played at TPC Stonebrae outside San Francisco.

On the back nine, Curry posted a two-under 33 and played his last seven holes in three under. The best shot of the day came at the par-4 8th, where he nearly holed his second shot in setting up a birdie.  

The three-time NBA champion played in the same event last year, shooting 74–74 to miss the cut.

This year, he finished tied for 11th in the American Century Celebrity Golf Classic.

He is playing alongside Cameron Champ and Martin Trainer.

