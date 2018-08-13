Fox Sports West will not renew Bruce Bowen's contract as the LA Clippers television analyst, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers have reportedly withheld approval on extending Bowen's contract after the former Spurs star made comments critical of Kawhi Leonard earlier this summer. Bowen said "there's nothing but excuses going on" regarding Leonard and the way his injury situation was handled by the team. Los Angeles had aggressively tried to acquire Leonard before he was traded to Toronto.

"Bowen was under contract with Fox Sports West," Wojnarowski wrote. "But the Clippers—like every organization—have significant input into the hiring of television broadcast talents and withheld approval on extending his contract, sources said."

Bowen was hired by the Clippers to serve as a color commentator for the team's broadcasts alongside Michael Smith during the 2017-'18 season.

He was expected to sign an extension on his contract in the off season, prior to his comments about Kawhi.