Former WNBA No. 1 pick Lindsey Harding has been hired by the Philadelphia 76ers as a full-time scout for next season, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Harding, who retired from playing in 2017, spent nine years in the WNBA. The Duke alum was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the first pick of the 2007 draft.

Four years ago, she served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors' summer league squad.

Upon completing the NBA's Basketball Operations Associates Program, Harding interviewed with several teams. Earlier this month, The Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported that the Sixers were making a push to hire a female scout.

Harding is the latest in a budding group of former women's basketball players who have broken through with NBA teams as either an assistant or scout.

The San Antonio Spurs hired Becky Hammon as the league's first female full-time assistant coach in 2014 and promoted her to the front of their bench earlier this offseason. The Sacramento Kings hired Nancy Lieberman as the second-ever female full-time assistant in 2015. The Kings also hired Jenny Boucek as an assistant last season, but she joined the Dallas Mavericks staff in an assistant capacity earlier this offseason. The Los Angeles Clippers announced Natalie Nakase was promoted to the franchise's player development team earlier this month.