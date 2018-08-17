Sixers Hire Former WNBA No. 1 Pick Lindsey Harding As Scout

Harding is one of four former women's basketball players in the NBA team as an assistant or scout capacity.

By Kaelen Jones
August 17, 2018

Former WNBA No. 1 pick Lindsey Harding has been hired by the Philadelphia 76ers as a full-time scout for next season, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Harding, who retired from playing in 2017, spent nine years in the WNBA. The Duke alum was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the first pick of the 2007 draft.

Four years ago, she served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors' summer league squad.

Upon completing the NBA's Basketball Operations Associates Program, Harding interviewed with several teams. Earlier this month, The Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported that the Sixers were making a push to hire a female scout.

Harding is the latest in a budding group of former women's basketball players who have broken through with NBA teams as either an assistant or scout.

The San Antonio Spurs hired Becky Hammon as the league's first female full-time assistant coach in 2014 and promoted her to the front of their bench earlier this offseason. The Sacramento Kings hired Nancy Lieberman as the second-ever female full-time assistant in 2015. The Kings also hired Jenny Boucek as an assistant last season, but she joined the Dallas Mavericks staff in an assistant capacity earlier this offseason. The Los Angeles Clippers announced Natalie Nakase was promoted to the franchise's player development team earlier this month.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)