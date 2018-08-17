Stephen Curry Heard Rumors That His Love of Golf Is Why Timberwolves Didn't Draft Him

This theory on why David Kahn and the Timberwolves passed on Stephen Curry might just be too absurd, even for the Timberwolves.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 17, 2018

David Kahn might have really outthought himself during the 2009 draft.

It's been well documented that in that draft, Kahn, who was general manager for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time, decided to pass on eventual two-time MVP Stephen Curry. Minnesota chose to select point guards Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn back-to-back with the No. 5 and No. 6 picks, while the Davidson product fell to the Golden State Warriors at No. 7.

In his appearance on the latest episode of Bill Simmons's BS Podcast, Curry explained a theory he heard about why the Timberwolves skipped on him in the draft.

According to the story Curry said has been going around, the holdup in drafting the man who most consider the greatest shooter ever wasn't concerns about his positional fit in the league or how effective his shooting would be at the top level, but whether or not he would be able to play enough golf in his spare time to stay happy.

Listen to Curry explain it Simmons below.

Curry's love of golf is well documented. Last week he appeared in a Web.com Tour event, however he didn't have his best finish after a really strong first round.

But to think that a team thought Curry wouldn't be able to play enough golf to stay happy so it shouldn't draft him presents an interesting question: Should a team invest in a player if it isn't positive that he will be happy both on and off the court?

