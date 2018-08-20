Fans of just about every sports team are met with the feeling of pain. Some are more familiar with the sensation more than others. Few have become quite as acquainted with it as supporters of the New York Knicks have over the years. Apparently, one fan has decided that they've had enough.

The fanhood of eBay user evanperl is officially up for sale at a feasible price of $1,973. The price represents the last year the Knicks won the NBA Finals. The listing is titled: "Infuriated New York Knicks fan has had enough, selling my fanhood." The winning bidder gets to choose which team he roots for.

In an eloquent and emotiona 2,180 words, evanperl details his displeasure with New York's franchise over the past 33 years.

"I hate the Knicks. I love the Knicks, but I hate the Knicks," the posting begins, before explaining the team's "good ole glory days" of his adolescence and "17 years of pain."

Bidding closes on Friday at 2:03 p.m. ET.

Despite failing to notch a winning record since the 2013-14 season, the Knicks still finished ninth in average home attendance for the 2017-18 season (19,331).

Perhaps he could latch on with the Hawks, who finished with last in average home attendance this past year (14,409). Or maybe the Knicks' crosstown rival Nets, who tallied the second-worst average home attendance (15,556).